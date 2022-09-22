105 freeway

Eight-Car Pileup on 105 Freeway Kills One, Injures At Least Three Others

The eight-car pileup happened close to where the 105 meets the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By Maggie More

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A multi-vehicle crash took place on the 105 Freeway just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring others.

Initial reports from the LAFD said one person died at the scene of the crash. Their age, gender and identity are not yet known.

At least one other person was trapped in their car, and had to extracted by first responders, the LAFD said.

Three other people were injured and being evaluated just before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

