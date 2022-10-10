Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front

Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto.

Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision.

When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside of the store, including Deloris Jones, the driver and the sole occupant of a black Toyota Tundra.

Initial reports suggested that individuals were trapped under the vehicle. Officer only found one woman who had been pushed to the ground by the vehicle. She had already been assisted by witnesses and was also pulled clear from the vehicle as well.

A total of eight individuals including the driver were transported to local hospitals for multiple injuries.

One man suffered a broken leg and the woman who was pushed by the vehicle has several lacerations. Others had multiple complaints of pain.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Based on an initial investigation, it appears that Jones was attempting to park her vehicle in one of the handicap spots at the front of the store. While she was trying to park she became distracted.

Jones failed to put the vehicle in park. As she removed her foot from the brake, she pressed the accelerator instead.

While Jones was still inside the vehicle it went through the front door of the store and collided with multiple cash registers, injuring people.

intoxication does not appear to be a factor at this time.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932212147.