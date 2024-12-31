11-year-old boxing champion hit by car near El Cajon taken off life support

An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while jogging in an unincorporated area near El Cajon earlier this month has been taken off life support.

Kevin Ouda, a martial arts student at local gym Pure Heart Muay Thai, was running with teammates on the morning of Dec. 21 when he was hit by a vehicle on North First Street. The boy's coach told news outlets that during the run, a dog lunged at the group of boys and Kevin jumped into the street to avoid it, where he was struck.

He was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed on life support.

According to a social media post from Pure Heart Muay Thai, "Kevin's family made the decision to let Kevin be at peace in heaven with God today." He died at about 2:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the post.

"Kevin, we love you and God loves you," Sunday's post from the gym reads. "May God rest your beautiful soul. Please pray for Kevin's family during this unimaginably difficult time."

Kevin Ouda's family are asking for prayers after the 11-year-old was struck by a car in El Cajon on Saturday. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer spoke with the boy's martial arts coach about the tragedy and road to recovery.