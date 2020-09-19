El Dorado Fire Destroys 4 Homes, Chars Over 22,000 Acres in Yucaipa

The El Dorado Fire continued to burn in the Yucaipa area of San Bernardino County after charring more than 22,071 acres, while firefighters held onto a 59% containment Saturday.

Evacuation Orders remain in effect for Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks, while residents of Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls have been allowed to return but are still under an evacuation warning, according to CAL Fire.

Highway 38 is closed between Bryant St. to the south and Onyx Summit to the north, the department said.

#ElDoradoFire

Acres : 22,439

Containment: 59%

Personnel: 1,232

Injuries: 13

Fatality: 1

Evacuated: 3,467

Structures threatened: 26,031

Homes damaged: 2

Homes destroyed: 4

Outbuildings damaged: 4

Outbuildings destroyed: 6

More info at: https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq pic.twitter.com/qhG4FD0EAS — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 20, 2020

The El Dorado Fire began on Sept. 5 during triple-digit heat about 25 miles east of San Bernardino. It was caused by a smoke device used at a gender reveal party held during a weekend of high fire danger throughout California.

A firefighter died while battling the blaze on Thursday, though their identity has not been revealed to the public.

"California owes so much to the firefighters that put their lives on the line to keep us safe," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "This death is a stark reminder of that heroism. Our hearts are with this firefighter’s family, loved ones, and fellow firefighters during this tragic time."

I am deeply saddened that the firefighter who went missing while fighting the El Dorado Fire has died. Each day, our nation’s courageous firefighters and first responders risk their lives to protect our communities. May this brave soul rest in peace. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved the firefighter who gave his life battling the El Dorado Fire.



We grieve your passing.

We honor your service.

We pray for your family. pic.twitter.com/LzNS9qerqg — SEBA (@sebasbcounty) September 19, 2020

CAL Fire also reported twelve injuries as a result of the blaze. Four houses were destroyed while another two were damaged. Ten other structures sustained damages or were completely destroyed.

Officials asked visitors to consider rescheduling visits to the Big Bear area due to fire activity, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service closed several national parks until further notice, including the San Bernardino National Forest where the fire rages.