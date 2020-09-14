El Dorado Fire: Residents in the Angelus Oaks Area Asked to Evacuate Immediately

All residents in the Angelus Oaks area who have not yet evacuated were asked to do so immediately due to the El Dorado Fire burning in the Yucaipa area.

Cal Fire's San Bernardino Unit tweeted the evacuation orders Monday morning, citing "increased fire activity in the area."

"The El Dorado Fire burned actively overnight and has become established into Mountain Home Creek," the San Bernardino National Forest said on Twitter.

The El Dorado Fire, which has charred 14,478 acres and was 44% contained as of Monday morning, was caused by a smoke device that ignited brush during a

gender-reveal family photo shoot on Sept.5 at Yucaipa's El Dorado Ranch

Park, according to Cal Fire investigators.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks. Click here to see a map.

The El Dorado Fire Unified Incident Commanders asked visitors to consider rescheduling planned visits to the Big Bear area due to fire activity.

The entire San Bernardino National Forest was closed to all public use at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.