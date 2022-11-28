Three Hospitalized in Violent Home Invasions in El Monte

Three people were hospitalized in a series of violent home invasions Sunday in El Monte.

The break-ins at three residences were reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue.

The victims, ages 41 to 74, were hospitalized in serious condition. They suffered cuts and scrapes to the face after they were struck with a pistol, police said.

Two people were in custody, but authorities said they are searching for at least two others in connection with the home invasion robberies. The subjects should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken from the homes.