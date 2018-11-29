Jaime Alejandro Delacruz was arrested Wednesday at his home in El Monte, police said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing a lewd act in the view of two teenage girls as they walked to school in El Monte.

He allegedly drove his car and followed the two girls about 9 a.m. Monday then parked ahead of them at the corner of Friendswood Avenue and Bodger Street, according to El Monte police Lt. Ben Lowry.

“As the victims walked by, Delacruz engaged in a lewd act within their view and asked if they wanted ‘a ride,’” Lowry alleged. “Delacruz then fled the location.”

Information provided by the victims led detectives to identify and arrest Delacruz, Lowry said.

Detectives fear there are additional possible victims of the suspect, who is described as Hispanic, with an average build, brown eyes, black hair and a rose tattoo in black ink on his left forearm. He was driving a white 2003 Toyota Camry four-door with the California license tag 5AUX128.

Police urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Delacruz to call them at (626) 580-2135.