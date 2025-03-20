Redlands

El Monte man arrested for scamming elderly Redlands resident out of $25,000

The suspect was intercepted by police as he returned to collect an additional $35,000 in an elder fraud scheme.

By Angelique Brenes

Authorities say the suspect, Quan Lin, posed as an FBI agent to deceive the victim.

Redlands police arrested a 53-year-old El Monte man accused of scamming a 73-year-old resident out of $25,000 and attempting to defraud him of an additional $35,000 the following day.

Authorities say the suspect, Quan Lin, posed as an FBI agent to deceive the victim, threatening him with arrest for child pornography unless he handed over large sums of cash. 

The fraudulent scheme began on Monday, March 17, when the victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a federal agent. The caller ordered him to withdraw $25,000 from his bank, place it in an envelope, and wait at his residence for a courier to collect the money. Fearing arrest, the victim complied.

The next day, the scam escalated. The victim received another call stating that the FBI had additional warrants for his arrest and that he needed to provide another $35,000. 

This time, the victim became suspicious and alerted the Redlands Police Department.

Detectives, along with members of the department’s Community Engagement Team, worked with the victim to intercept the suspect before he could collect the second payment. 

Lin was taken into custody upon arriving at the victim’s residence and is being held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on a $250,000 bail. He faces charges including elder fraud, grand theft, and theft by false pretenses.

Investigators believe Lin may be connected to similar scams in other communities. 

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Strobaugh at estrobaugh@redlandspolice.org or call Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681.

Every year millions of elderly Americans fall victim to financial fraud, according to the FBI. 

Law enforcement officials remind the public that legitimate agencies will never demand payment to avoid arrest. Residents are encouraged to be wary of unsolicited calls or messages requesting money, gift cards or other valuables.

