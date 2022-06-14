‘These Two Men Were Loved': Two Officers Die in El Monte Shooting

Two El Monte Police officers were shot to death Tuesday afternoon while handling a domestic violence call at a motel, and the man investigators said opened fire on the officers was shot dead at the scene, authorities said.

The officers, one a 22-year veteran and the other, a rookie with less than a year on the force, were not identified, but were hailed as heroes.

"These two men were loved," interim El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry said Tuesday night. "They were good men, they paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody."

According to City officials and several law enforcement sources the two officers had been dispatched to the "Siesta Inn" on Garvey Ave. to a report of a possible stabbing around 5:00 p.m.

The officers "confronted the suspect," according to LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Andrew Meyer, and there were two exchanges of gunfire, one inside a motel room and a second in the motel parking lot.

A handgun was found at the scene, Meyer said.

The two wounded officers were taken to LA County USC Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

"Heartbroken doesn't begin to express the loss that we feel," El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said at a news conference outside the emergency room Tuesday night.

"They were acting as a first line of defense for our community members when they were essentially ambushed," Ancona said.

Ancona said one of the two officers grew up in El Monte, went to the city's schools, and joined the police department to serve his community.

The man who attacked the officers, who the law enforcement sources described as a 35-year-old man 'well known' to El Monte PD, was shot dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been made public.

LA County court records listed under that name showed more than a dozen criminal convictions that date back to 2008.

"The City of El Monte is saddened and shocked by tonight's tragic shooting that killed two of our own police officers," a city spokesperson said in a statement posted online Tuesday evening. "There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers.

"It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families."

A number of other law enforcement agencies in LA County sent officers to El Monte to assist with regular patrol duties in order to allow El Monte officers time to grieve, other officials told NBCLA.

The investigation into the officers' murder and the death of the alleged attacker was turned-over to the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, and the ATF said agents were already on scene and assisting.

The officers were killed a day after a CHP officer was shot during a traffic stop in Studio City. That CHP officer survived and the alleged shooter was arrested Tuesday morning in Van Nuys.