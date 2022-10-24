El Monte Police Chief Dies Due to Unexpected Health Issues, Department Announces

The El Monte Police Department announced Monday Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away due to health issues.

Lowry was 45-years-old when he passed and the exact cause of his death was not specified by the department.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time. We are all at a loss and mourning a great leader, man, husband, son, friend, and colleague," said acting Police Chief Jake Fisher. "Chief Lowry’s dedication and commitment to the Department and the residents of El Monte will never be forgotten."

Lowry began his law enforcement career in 2000 with the LA Sheriff's Department then transferred over to the El Monte Police Department in 2002.

In December 2021, Lowry was appointed as interim police chief of the department and was officially chief in June 2022.

The same month Lowry was appointed as chief the department lost two police officers during the line of duty.

Their deaths caused turmoil in the community and led to an extensive investigation involving LA County DA George Gascón.

During his 20 years of service at El Monte Lowry held many roles from managing the Field Services Division, Administrative Services Division, Patrol Division, Traffic Safety Bureau, Community Relations Office, School Resource Officer program, Detective Bureau, Gang and Narcotics Unit, and the Records Bureau.

Lowry graduated from Rio Hondo College with two associate degrees, Union Institute & University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, and Woodbury University with a Master’s Degree.

His educational journey continued throughout his law enforcement career, including his recent graduation from the 14-month California P.O.S.T. Command College Program, a prestigious program preparing law enforcement leaders for the challenges of the future.

Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.