El Monte police looking for wedding ring owners

The rings have "unique" engravings, police said.

By Helen Jeong

Authorities in El Monte Tuesday looked for the owners of a pair of wedding rings that were recovered during a police investigation.

The two gold rings bear “unique” engravings, according to the El Monte Police Department, saying the original owners would recognize the design.

Police did not say what kind of investigation led to the recovery of the rings.

Those with any information in identifying and returning the rings were encouraged to contact the El Monte Police Department by calling (626) 580-2129 or emailing cbarrientos@elmontepd.org

“Your assistance in helping reunite these sentimental items with their owners is greatly appreciated,” police said. 

