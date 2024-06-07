El Monte police officers save choking 8-year-old boy in on-camera rescue

El Monte police officers saved the life of an 8-year-old boy who was choking on a piece of candy this week, with officials Friday crediting the use of a device designed to help remove obstructions from people's airways.

According to the El Monte Police Department, Officers Raul Vega and Dennis Chiu and Cpl. Carlos Tello responded around 8 p.m. Monday to a home where a child was choking. Vega was the first to arrive at the scene and located Ethan Cante unconscious with his air passage blocked by a piece of candy.

Chiu responded shortly and provided Vega with an anti-choking device known as a LifeVac, and used it to successfully clear the child's airway.

"Luckily, with my partners and the training that we had, we were able to get (the candy) out" Vega said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Our police department supplied 200 of these to our patrol officers and the city employees, and this is a lifesaver. For $60 to $70, this is going to save someone's life," Vega added.

The El Monte Police Department purchased 200 LifeVacs in April, and Ethan was the first person on whom one of the devices was used.

"I am proud of our officers who were able to utilize the device and save the life of a child in a matter of seconds," El Monte Police Chief Jake Fisher said in a statement.

He said equipping officers with the LifeVac devices was a valuable step to save lives in critical moments when every second can count.

Ethan and his mother, Vanessa Becerra-Aguayo, are expected to join the El Monte City Council and police department officials Tuesday night to award a Life Saving Award to Vega, Chiu and Tello.

Dispatchers Veronica Chacon and Sandra Gonzalez will also receive recognition with a department commendation for their professional and critical response to the emergency call on Monday while officers arrived at the scene.