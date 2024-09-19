Driver killed when car crashes off freeway and into El Monte river channel

A driver died late Wednesday in a crash off a freeway and into a concrete structure in an El Monte riverbed.

The driver was ejected in the crash, reported just before midnight near the eastbound 10 Freeway and Santa Anita Avenue. The car flew off the freeway and into the Rio Hondo Watershed, ending up on top of the concrete structure.

The driver was later found in the wash. They died at the scene.

Details about the driver's identity and what led to the crash were not immediately available.