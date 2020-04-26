El Monte to Start Small Business Grant Program Monday

The city of El Monte announced Sunday night that it is beginning a business grant program Monday, a city spokeswoman said.

The grant program will begin at 9 a.m. and businesses can apply for the grants through El Monte's virtual city hall, said city spokeswoman Alma Martinez.

The program will offer one-time grants of $10,000 to city businesses severely impacted by the pandemic, Martinez said. As many as 55 businesses will receive the grants, which will be awarded on a first-come basis.

To be eligible, local businesses must operate with El Monte city limits; employ fewer than 20 people, have been operational for at least one year and register for or have a DUNS number, a nine-digit identifier for businesses, Martinez said.