El Monte

El Monte to Start Small Business Grant Program Monday

To be eligible, local businesses must operate with El Monte city limits, employ fewer than 20 people, and have been operational for at least one year, among other requirements.

By City News Service

The city of El Monte announced Sunday night that it is beginning a business grant program Monday, a city spokeswoman said.

The grant program will begin at 9 a.m. and businesses can apply for the grants through El Monte's virtual city hall, said city spokeswoman Alma Martinez.

The program will offer one-time grants of $10,000 to city businesses severely impacted by the pandemic, Martinez said. As many as 55 businesses will receive the grants, which will be awarded on a first-come basis.

To be eligible, local businesses must operate with El Monte city limits; employ fewer than 20 people, have been operational for at least one year and register for or have a DUNS number, a nine-digit identifier for businesses, Martinez said.

