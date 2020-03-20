El Segundo Announces Its First Case of Coronavirus

El Segundo announced Friday the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the city.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is aware of the case and is following up with the resident. The Public Health Department is also following up with any persons who may have had close personal contact with the individual.

Because of patient confidentiality, El Segundo cannot share any

other details on this case.

Cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the results. The city does not know the source of exposure and whether it was through the community or exposure to an individual known to have COVID-19.

The case is not a cause for alarm, but a reminder that members of the public should continue to use general health practices and follow "Safer at Home'' guidelines intended to prevent the spread of viruses in general, the

city reported.