El Segundo baseball field flooded in latest storm

Crews were working to pump water out from a flooded baseball field in El Segundo Monday.

As the latest round of the February storm pummeled Southern California, Stevenson Field at the El Segundo Recreation Park on Eucalyptus Drive and Grand Avenue was closed due to heavy flooding.

Parts of the baseball field became submerged, appearing as if a small creek was running through the baseball field.

Video from the park showed a large amount of water gushed out of the pumps into the nearby streets.

It was not immediately clear when the baseball field would be reopening.

According to the El Segundo city website, Stevenson Field hosts El Segundo High School games and serves as home to the El Segundo Babe Ruth League, a recreational baseball league for players aged 13 to 15 years old.