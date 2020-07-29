El Segundo Company Pays Employees $95K to Resolve Minimum Wage Violations

An El Segundo vehicle insurance claims management company has paid $95,120 in back wages to 99 employees to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act's minimum wage requirements, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced Wednesday.

Federal investigators found that Control Expert Inc. failed to pay employees any wages for two entire pay periods, and by doing so caused minimum wage violations. The employer also violated records management requirements when it failed to keep an accurate record of the number of hours employees worked, officials said.

"The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that workers get paid all the wages they have legally earned,'' said Kimchi Bui, WHD director in Los Angeles.

"The WHD will continue to enforce the law so all employers abide by the same rules and compete on a level playing field. We encourage employers and employees to call us for assistance to improve their understanding of the labor laws and to learn about our online educational tools, so they can avoid violations like those found in this investigation.''