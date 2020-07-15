El Segundo

El Segundo Detectives Investigate After Kitten Thrown Into Traffic

After being thrown out a car window, the kitten was recovering at an animal hospital.

By Kitri Sundaram

El Segundo Police Department

Detectives in El Segundo Police were investigating after a small gray kitten was thrown out of a car window and into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another car Monday.

At around 9:25 a.m., the small gray kitten was thrown out of a car on Continental Boulevard and Grand Avenue. 

The kitten is being treated in El Segundo Animal Hospital.

Dr. Andrew Streiber, the veterinarian caring for the animal, said the kitten's condition has improved since the incident Monday.

Streiber said that the kitten is through the worst of the initial trauma, which includes fractures on his growth plates, possible pelvic trauma and what may be damage to his ear. The kitten is now able to sit up and eat on his own, but the doctor plans to wait until he can go to the bathroom on his own before releasing him to a shelter to be put up for adoption.

The El Segundo Police Department does not have any leads or suspects and has been unable to locate surveillance footage of the incident. If anyone has information on this crime, please contact Joe Camagong at (310) 524-2231 or jcamagong@elsegundo.org.

