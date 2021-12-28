Dog Rescued From Freeway Overpass in El Segundo

A pooch who somehow got stuck on a 105 Freeway overpass was rescued by firefighters with the El Segundo Fire Department Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear how the pooch became trapped on the overpass just east of Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, the skittish pooch nipped the rescuing firefighter a few times during the rescue.

Numerous people contacted the department wondering where the dog ended up. The pooch was taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Services Center located at 11361 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, the department said.

NBCLA reached out and the shelter said the dog is no longer in the system, so most likely it was picked up by its owner.