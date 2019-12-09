Orange County

Elder Abuse Suspect Collared by OC Sheriff’s K-9 After 9-Hr Standoff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man suspected of elder abuse refused to leave a home in unincorporated Orange for nearly nine hours Sunday until the Orange County Sheriff's Department sent a K-9 inside to get him, authorities said.

The standoff started about 1 p.m. in the 8000 block of Magnolia Avenue, sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

A news videographer at the scene said the sheriff's department could be heard announcing that a warrant was being served for the arrest of the man in his 60s for suspicion of elder abuse.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

The man refused to leave the house and the sheriff's SWAT team was called to the scene, Braun said.

Just before 10 p.m., the sheriff's department sent a K-9 into the home and the suspect was taken into custody, she said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before booking.

The elder abuse victim was described as a man, but Braun did not know the relationship between suspect and victim.

This article tagged under:

Orange Countyelder abuse
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us