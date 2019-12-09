Elder Abuse Suspect Collared by OC Sheriff’s K-9 After 9-Hr Standoff

A man suspected of elder abuse refused to leave a home in unincorporated Orange for nearly nine hours Sunday until the Orange County Sheriff's Department sent a K-9 inside to get him, authorities said.

The standoff started about 1 p.m. in the 8000 block of Magnolia Avenue, sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

A news videographer at the scene said the sheriff's department could be heard announcing that a warrant was being served for the arrest of the man in his 60s for suspicion of elder abuse.

The man refused to leave the house and the sheriff's SWAT team was called to the scene, Braun said.

Just before 10 p.m., the sheriff's department sent a K-9 into the home and the suspect was taken into custody, she said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before booking.

The elder abuse victim was described as a man, but Braun did not know the relationship between suspect and victim.