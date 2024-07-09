Elderly couple, dog found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home

Investigators in Orange County continued to investigate a grisly double murder in San Juan Capistrano Tuesday.

An elderly couple and a dog were found dead inside the home at the San Juan Mobile Estates after someone called 911 to report a domestic assault shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives said the suspected killer, a 41-year-old man, is a family member who a deputy later shot several times.

Neighbors who live in the community woke up to the horrific news Tuesday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“They’re my neighbors, yes.” Said Teresa Sokol, who said she lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. She said she would see the woman walking her dog all the time.

“They’re just nice people, very nice people. It’s very sad.”

Sokol said she didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary in the morning, even the bizarre 911 call after the double murder.

Around the same time, investigators said someone else called to report a bloodied man was chasing after a maintenance worker in the community.

Deputies later found that man, who they suspect is the killer in the double murder, in a golf cart near a bike trail on Calle Arroyo, about a mile away.

Something led a deputy to shoot the man several times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in serious, but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives have not released details on how the man and the elderly couple are related.

The Orange County Coroner’s office has yet to identify the couple.