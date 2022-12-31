San Marino

Elderly Couple Zip-Tied in Home Invasion

The four suspects wearing black ski masks pried open a French door in the master bedroom, zip-tied the elderly residents at gunpoint and forced them to lie down in the front entryway, then disabled telephones, internet and security camera systems, police said.

By City News Service

Telemundo

San Marino police searched for four males suspected of preying on an elderly couple with a home invasion robbery on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, according to a police statement.

The four suspects wearing black ski masks pried open a French door in the master bedroom, zip-tied the elderly residents at gunpoint and forced them to lie down in the front entryway, then disabled telephones, internet and security camera systems, police said.

The suspects then spent about 1 1/2 hours ransacking the home, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The elderly husband crawled to the garage while still tied up and yelled for help until a neighbor heard him, police said.

The neighbor freed the victims and called police. Paramedics treated the victims for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 626-300-0726 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

San Marinohome invasion
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us