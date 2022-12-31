Elderly Couple Zip-Tied in Home Invasion

San Marino police searched for four males suspected of preying on an elderly couple with a home invasion robbery on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, according to a police statement.

The four suspects wearing black ski masks pried open a French door in the master bedroom, zip-tied the elderly residents at gunpoint and forced them to lie down in the front entryway, then disabled telephones, internet and security camera systems, police said.

The suspects then spent about 1 1/2 hours ransacking the home, police said.

The elderly husband crawled to the garage while still tied up and yelled for help until a neighbor heard him, police said.

The neighbor freed the victims and called police. Paramedics treated the victims for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 626-300-0726 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.