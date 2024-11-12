Rep. Mark Takano reelected to win California's 39th Congressional District, NBC News projects

Incumbent Rep. Mark Takano has been reelected to win California’s 39th Congressional District, fending off Republican opponent David Serpa, NBC News projected Monday.

More than 182,000 votes were counted, and 56.4% were in favor of Democrat Takano, compared to 43.6% of votes Serpa received as of Monday.

The district includes Riverside, Moreno Valley, Jurupa Valley, and Perris.

Prior to his role in politics, Takano was a teacher and community college trustee. Serpa is a U.S. Marine veteran and business owner.

In a social media post Monday evening, Serpa acknowledged his projected loss.

“Some fights are worth fighting, even if you know you might lose,” his post read. “In fact, sometimes it’s more important to fight when you know you’re going to lose.”