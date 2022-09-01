Electric Vehicle Owners Urged Not to Charge Them During Peak Hours in Heat Wave

The state’s continued flex alert is impacting one of Southern California’s most popular possessions, the electric car.

Power officials are urging people not to charge their EV’s during peak hours during this heat wave.

We’ve been encouraged to drive electric cars to help with climate change but in this super hot climate right now, we’re being asked to be careful about when we charge to reduce the risk that we’ll lose power altogether.

Pasadena calls it the nation’s largest EV public charging station, and today some drivers told us they could avoid charging their cars between 4 and 9 p.m. while others said it would be difficult.

“It's going to be difficult to avoid charging between 4 and 9 because that’s when i usually charge,” Ramon Castillo, an EV driver said.

“It's not feasible for someone who works monday through friday like myself so unfortunately I won’t be able to do it,” Evangelyn Carigma said.

California’s flex alert is asking us to treat electric cars like a washer or dryer in your home — avoid using power during the peak hours of 4 to 9 p.m.

LADWP and Southern California Edison officials say the extreme heat is creating enormous demand for electricity — and if the system is overloaded there is a greater likelihood of power outages.

“That’s what we’re concerned about most in los angeles is actually overtaxing the equipment not having it cool down and then having it break down,” Marty Adams, LADWP general manager said.

“Timing here is what makes all the difference,” Ben Gallagher of Southern California Edison said.

He says there are incentive programs that reduce rates for people who use power during non peak hours. LADWP says that’s become even more important because the drought has reduced the availability of electricity generated by hydropower.

“If everyone is pitching in to do their part and making these small changes it really makes a big difference for everyone,” Gallagher said.

“Anything that generates heat, anything that runs machinery if you can reduce that between 4 to 9pm it will make a world of difference most importantly it will help keep your own power on,” Adams said.

Long term as we get more hot days and use more things that require electricity, officials say it’s a good time to change our habits now and conserve our use of power.