Both Sides Rest in Trial of Elsinore Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Boys

The prosecution and defense rested Thursday in the trial of a 30-year-old probationer accused of attempting to abduct two young boys at a park playground in Lake Elsinore, setting the stage for closing statements.

Marcus Joseph DeWitt of Lake Elsinore is charged with kidnapping to commit rape, attempted kidnapping to commit rape and committing lewd acts on a child for the alleged offenses at Rosetta Canyon Sports Park in the 44400 block of Ardenwood Way.

After a week of testimony, the two sides called their final witnesses in the trial, after which, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz scheduled final arguments for Monday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

DeWitt is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Fredericks, DeWitt entered the park about 11:30 a.m. last March 11 and walked onto the playground, where he allegedly approached a 3-year-old boy and grabbed him by the arm as the toddler played inside a piece of playground equipment. He was unable to pick up the boy and turned his attention to a nearby 4-year-old, investigators and prosecutors allege.

DeWitt scooped up that boy and tried to flee, but "the victim's parents and other family members observed the abduction and were able to catch DeWitt and wrestle the child out of his grasp," Fredericks alleged.

He said that the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defendant allegedly attempted to continue running but was pulled down by a male relative of the youngster. Additional witnesses helped hold DeWitt until deputies reached the scene and took him into custody without a struggle.

No one was injured, including the children, Fredericks said.

According to court records, DeWitt has misdemeanor convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct, obstruction of justice, violating a court restraining order and vandalism.