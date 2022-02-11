Super Bowl

Eminem's Restaurant ‘Mom's Spaghetti' Comes to Downtown LA for Super Bowl

Are your knees weak? Arms heavy? Don't be nervous. Mom's Spaghetti is ready.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show featuring Eminem and a troupe of megastars, for a limited time the rapper's Detroit restaurant Mom's Spaghetti is serving up plates in Los Angeles.

The restaurant name and theme is a play on the rapper's 2002 No. 1 hit "Lose Yourself," which features the lyrics:

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti
He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready"

And yes, that hit song that was featured in his film "8 Mile," earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song, is 20 years old this year.

Angelenos lined up Friday for the rapper's fine Italian dining at the downtown Los Angeles spot.

The pop-up boasts a simple menu of just Mom's Spaghetti with meatballs, or the vegan option called rabbit balls, and a S'ghetti Sandwich (on garlic bread) with cold drinks. The pop-up's prices range from $10 to $15 per entree.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
NBCLA

Mom's Spaghetti in LA is located on 820 S. Spring Street, or available via Postmates, from Feb. 9-13.

NBCLA

Hours:

Wednesday-Thursday 4 p.m. -9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Check out Mom's Spaghetti here.

Super Bowl Feb 2

Timeline: Super Bowl Halftime Shows From 2000 to Now

Super Bowl Halftime Show 5 hours ago

Dr. Dre Adds Two Deaf Rappers As Part of Super Bowl Halftime Show for 1st Time

Super Bowl LVI Jan 31

Super Bowl FAQ: Kickoff Time, Rams and Bengals History, Halftime Show and More

This article tagged under:

Super BowlDowntown LAEminem
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us