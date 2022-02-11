Eminem's Restaurant ‘Mom's Spaghetti' Comes to Downtown LA for Super Bowl

Ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show featuring Eminem and a troupe of megastars, for a limited time the rapper's Detroit restaurant Mom's Spaghetti is serving up plates in Los Angeles.

The restaurant name and theme is a play on the rapper's 2002 No. 1 hit "Lose Yourself," which features the lyrics:

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti

He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready"

And yes, that hit song that was featured in his film "8 Mile," earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song, is 20 years old this year.

Angelenos lined up Friday for the rapper's fine Italian dining at the downtown Los Angeles spot.

The pop-up boasts a simple menu of just Mom's Spaghetti with meatballs, or the vegan option called rabbit balls, and a S'ghetti Sandwich (on garlic bread) with cold drinks. The pop-up's prices range from $10 to $15 per entree.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBCLA

Mom's Spaghetti in LA is located on 820 S. Spring Street, or available via Postmates, from Feb. 9-13.

NBCLA

Hours:

Wednesday-Thursday 4 p.m. -9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Check out Mom's Spaghetti here.