Emotions Run High at Vigil For Young Father Killed by Covina Police

Emotions ran high at a vigil Wednesday night for a young father of three, including a newborn, who was shot and killed by police in Covina over the weekend.

The family and friends of 24-year-old Daniel Valdivia want answers.

"We want to know what took place," said Naomi Valdivia, an aunt. "Why were they prompted to come out and shoot my nephew? These are all unanswered questions."

The family wants to know what led up to the moment Covina police shot and killed Valdivia outside a liquor store and which officer or officers opened fire.

Investigators say Covina police responded to the store for a call for assistance around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Hichem Dhab, the liquor store employee, says someone called police there after the young man, he believes was Valdivia, bought beer, then began arguing with other customers.

"He started to drink it next to the wall over there," he said. "He started an argument with someone. I went outside. I asked them to leave. Both of them. Both of them left."

Dhab says he thought he saw Valdivia with something in his hand when he returned to the store an hour later.

"He flashed them with something," Dhab said. "When I turned, he put it back. I see black stuff going inside."

Covina police and the LA County Sheriff's Department have shared few details. But the shooting is being investigated by the state Attorney General under AB1506, a bill that requires the state prosecutor to investigate when police shoot and kill an unarmed civilian.

The family says Valdivia was leaves behind three children, including a newborn.