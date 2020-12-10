coronavirus

Employees at Musso and Frank Restaurant in Hollywood Receive Help From Community

The restaurant briefly re-opened but outdoor dining was unworkable and takeout unsustainable.

By Beverly White

NBC Universal, Inc.

The COVID-19 shutdown struggle spares no one and that includes Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. Staff at the legendary restaurant, seen in countless TV shows, is getting an assist from the community.

Photos of happier times were shared Wednesday night by an owner who admits 2020 dealt a body blow to a landmark family business.

"Until the shutdown orders of March 15th. When the pandemic first hit. A little over 3 months. We just were completely dark, didn’t do takeout delivery or anything," said Musso & Frank Grill owner Mark Echevarria.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Wilmington 9 hours ago

Son of Vendor, Public Servant, and DACA Recipient. Man Raised in LA Doesn't Want to Live in Shadows

DUI driver 9 hours ago

‘He Needs to Be Locked Up For Life,' Says Mother of Boy Allegedly Run Over by Suspected DUI Driver

Musso briefly re-opened but outdoor dining was unworkable and takeout unsustainable. The owners went into their own pockets and depleted PPP funds to maintain healthcare for 84 furloughed employees, many of who worked at the restaurant for decades.

"Not knowing when they’re gonna be able to work again, also how they’re gonna juggle their personal finances? It has been incredibly difficult on them," said Echevarria.

But crisis gave way to kindness as longtime customers picked up on the workers’ plight, starting with unsolicited checks in the mail. It inspired the owners to launch a GoFundMe for all of the workers.

"The fund is set up to continue paying for healthcare for them. The family has paid 100 percent of the healthcare throughout the pandemic and will continue this,” Echevarria said.

From hostesses to cooks, bartenders servers, and dishwashers, employees will also get cash for the holidays. And a cut of the profits from Musso website merchandise.

The owners say the goal is mutually beneficial -- surviving brutal and unpredictable times.

"We’re gonna be that place that didn’t change. That’s what Musso’s is. In Hollywood. Looking forward to that opportunity. Inviting everybody back in," said Echevarria.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicBusinessHollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us