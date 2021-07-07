Pet adoption

‘Empty The Shelters' Event to Offer Discount Dog, Cat Adoptions

Looking to add a furry friend to your household? Dogs and cats are up for adoption from spcaLA at a discount rate of $25 starting Wednesday as part of a national "Empty the Shelters" event.

The event will run through Sunday, with the discounted fees sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.

The spcaLA shelters in Hawthorne and Long Beach are still closed to the public, but prospective adopters can search for pets at spcala.com/adopt to browse available animals and fill out an adoption application.

Bissell Pet Foundation has been sponsoring the "Empty the Shelters" event since 2016, with more than 53,000 pets adopted from 414 shelters in the United States and Canada.

