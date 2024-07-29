Intruders break into Encino home with 2 people inside in midday burglary

Intruders broke into an Encino home Monday with two people inside in a midday burglary in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, police said.

The home invasion was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Morrison Street. A caller from inside the home said several people broke into the residence from the back of the property.

Police said several items were reported missing, but details about what was stolen were not immediately available.

"It’s a typical residential burglary with the caveat that somebody was home, which unfortunately is happening a little bit more often than used to happen," said LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling.

No arrests were reported Monday afternoon. No one was injured.

Several home burglaries were reported in Encino in recent weeks, including one Sunday night just a few blocks away. At least three other break-ins have been reported since July 11.