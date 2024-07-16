Encino home targeted by burgalrs for the second time in a week

An Encino home was targeted by burglars for the second time within the same week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the call at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday to a home on the 4900 block of Edgerton Avenue near Moorpark Street. No one was home at the time.

At least two men are believed to be responsible for the attempted burglary. It was not clear what was taken from the home.

The home was targeted for the first time on Thursday, two children were home with their babysitter when the three people smashed a sliding glass door around midnight.

Once inside, they realized people were home and they ran out. It did not appear anything was taken and no one was injured.

It was not clear if the burglars were the same in both incidents. Officers continue investigating it as a burglary.

No arrests have been made.