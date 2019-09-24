More Agents Come Forward After Open House Visitor's Disturbing Attack

Two real estate agents allege they were attacked by the same man who shoved a woman at an open house. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Published 6 minutes ago)

After a shocking video of a man shoving a real estate agent at an open house started making the rounds in the media, two more real estate agents have come forward Tuesday to allege that at different open house events, they were allegedly groped by the same man.

In the video released Monday, a visitor to an Encino open house is seen violently pushing an agent to the ground, then standing over her. As she screamed, he took off.

Right before the push, the man looks directly into the camera above.

Two more agents have come forward Tuesday with allegations the same man groped them -- a man still yet to be apprehended or questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video Captures Frightening Attack on Real Estate Agent

A man attacks a real estate agent in Encino, and the attack is caught on surveillance video. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

This second agent said she got images of the man when he returned, but did not think they were clear enough for police to use and did not report it at the time. After seeing Monday's report, she decided to come forward.

"When the guy took his hat off, I immediately recognized him," the second agent, who also wished to remain anonymous, said. "I was shocked he was so violent."

"I think he's a sexual predator," she added.

She said the alleged groping incident took place at her open house last June after she told him it was time to go.

"He started walking toward me, and started grabbing and running," she said.

A week later the agent recognized the same man riding by the house on a bicycle repeatedly, and she got images of him, which were too blurry to use, she thought.

Real Estate Agent Attacked At Open House in Encino

A real estate agent was shoved into the bushes after refusing to go back inside the house with a man. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

A third agent agent has also contacted police about her run-in at an open house with a man who appears to be the same person in the violent shoving video. LAPD detectives are now working to identify him.

A self defense trainer led a special session for agents at the Keller Williams real estate office where Sunday's victim works.

"They shouldn't feel afraid to do their jobs, to have their career," said Frank Bernardo of Keller Williams Porter Ranch.

"He will be recognized, hopefully before next open house." agent Manjeet Chana said.