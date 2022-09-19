Encino

One Shot and Killed During Robbery in Encino Neighborhood

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street .

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man was shot and killed Monday morning during a robbery in Encino, police said.

The deadly shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two people were being sought in connection with the crime, City News Service reported. Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.

