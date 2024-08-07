Encino hit by series of home burglaries in a span of a few weeks

A series of brazen home burglaries has left Encino residents feeling vulnerable, as masked intruders continue to target properties in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

Over the past few weeks, homes on at least eight different streets have been burglarized. Some while occupants were inside, prompting increased police patrols and community concern.

The most recent incident occurred early Tuesday morning on Mooncrest Drive. The homeowners locked themselves in a bedroom, as they heard several burglars inside their home after breaking through a rear glass door.

Roughly around the same time on Monday, surveillance footage captured a group wearing hoodies and gloves breaking into a home in Firmament Avenue. The homeowners were startled by the sound of broken glass on the first floor.

No arrests have been made in either of the burglaries.

Just last week, at least three burglaries were reported. On Jul. 29, intruders broke into a residence on Morrison Street in broad daylight, with two people inside the home.

Later that same day, a home on Ballina Drive, which was burglarized at night, though no one was home at the time.

On Aug. 1, a multi-million dollar home on Rancho Street was completely ransacked in another burglary.

On Jul. 16, the home of rapper Blxst located on Morrison Street was targeted while his two children were inside. The artist, who was away at the time, shared his anguish on social media after receiving a frightening FaceTime call from his son during the 2:50 a.m. intrusion.

Most alarmingly, one property on Edgerton Avenue near Moorpark Street was hit twice within a week last month. The first attempt occurred on Jul. 11 when three burglars smashed a sliding glass door while children and a babysitter were present. The second took place the following Monday, Jul. 15, when the house was empty.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department recorded a 40% increase in residential burglaries in one Encino neighborhood over the past month compared to the same period last year.

Detectives told the NBC4 I-Team that these burglaries in Encino match tactics of South American theft groups. In the past, these groups were known to specifically target one neighborhood for a week or more before moving to other areas.

The burglars often wear masks and gloves, and have been known to shatter windows or glass doors to gain entry.

Assistant Chief Blake Chow stated that LAPD helicopters will provide extra patrols during high-risk hours and urged residents to regularly check their security cameras for suspicious activity.

LAPD also advised the public to leave their lights on at night, have alarms, cameras, and loud dogs to prevent break-ins of burglars.