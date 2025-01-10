Wildfires

Entire LA County receives evacuation alert by mistake

The county apologized for the blunder

By NBC Staff

The Los Angeles City Emergency Management Department said an emergency alert to phones warning residents of possible evacuations was sent to the entire county by mistake, adding evacuation orders have not changed.

"I have been informed the evacuation warning that many of us just received on our phones was mistakenly issued countywide due to a technical error," the Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on X.

A "correction" alert, including the blaring tone, was issued a few minutes later, explaining that the warning was specifically for a fire burning in the West Hills area, not to the entire county's nearly 10 million residents. The alerts have been more frequent than usual in the last week due to a destructive Santa Ana windstorm that fanned wildfires in the county, six of which were burning Thursday.

In an interview with NBC4, Kevin McGowan, the director of LA County’s Office of Emergency Management, apologized and explained what went wrong.

