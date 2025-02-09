EPA debris site for Eaton Fire sparks protest from community in Duarte

Tensions continue to rise in Duarte as people living in the city and surrounding communities protest the EPA’s use of Lario Park as a collection site for debris from the Eaton fire.

Despite the opposition, the site has already started processing materials. Protesters gathered outside the site Saturday in hopes that their continued rallying will bring the operation to a halt.

“We don't think it's a good idea to bring the toxic waste all the way over here," said Jackie Rittenhouse, who lives in Duarte.

The temporary site, which opened last week, is processing hazardous materials from the Eaton Fire. People living nearby say the EPA moved forward without consulting them first

“I really feel like it could've been a better decision. Worst part is that I feel I wasn't respected. As a resident of this community we had no voice," said Deborah Scott.

At the five-acre site, workers in protective gear organize materials like lithium batteries from cars, oils, household cleaners and other toxins.

"We’re concerned that people are going to get sick from this. If it's not now then down the road," said Rittenhouse.

The EPA says the site is secure and that precautions are in place

“Protecting human health and the environment is our mandate. We wouldn’t be doing this, at this location, if we couldn't do it in a safe manner," said Eric Nold, federal on-scene coordinator with EPA.

According to Nold, hazardous materials are packaged at the burn site each morning, transported to the waste site, and then sorted and shipped for disposal

The EPA says all processing areas are lined with plastic and spill control measures. A water truck will also spray the area three times a day to control dust

But despite the assurances, protesters say they won't back down

"We want them to leave. They need to leave," said Antenzio.

The EPA is working under a 30-day deadline to remove all the hazardous waste from the Eaton and Palisades fire burn areas. As for the protesters, they say one day this site is open is too much and have another protest planned for next week.