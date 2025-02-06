Councilmember Traci Park opposes use of Will Rogers State Beach as site to process hazardous fire waste

Since the Palisades fire began, Will Rogers has been a hub of resources for first responders.

Now, the parking lot will also become another temporary site for hazardous household materials removed from the homes impacted by the Palisades Fire.

In addition to the staging area space at Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga, the Environmental Protection Agency says those paints, chemicals, lithium batteries will be consolidated, securely packaged, and safely loaded there and then will go to permanent disposal and recycling facilities outside of the burn area.

The EPA says it chose Will Rogers because its parking lot is on flat, open land that is close to the damaged and destroyed homes.

Although the EPA thinks it is a good spot and will constantly monitor the air to make sure everything is safe, councilmember Traci Park says she has her concerns.