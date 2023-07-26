Santa Monica

Eroding bluffs above PCH in Santa Monica get a trim and makeover

Crews took a little off the top of the Santa Monica bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

NBC Universal, Inc.

A familiar natural landmark is getting a makeover in Santa Monica.

A portion of the city's bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway was removed overnight due to a erosion that threatened to send part of the hillside tumbling onto the coastal road. The portion undergoing removal is located just above the Pacific Coast Highway between the California Incline and Moomat Ahiko Way.

"In order to address the land instability and to ensure safety, the city is proactively performing an emergency removal of the portion identified," said Selim Eren, the city's principal engineer.

The bluff removal will require a temporary early morning closure of all lanes of northbound PCH and in connection westbound 10 Freeway. The Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp from Ocean Avenue to PCH also was closed.

Southbound PCH and the eastbound 10 Freeway will both remain open during construction.

The repairs are slated to be completed by noon Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Santa Monica
