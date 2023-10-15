Valencia

Escaped inmate apprehended in Valencia

By City News Service

Getty Images

A felon who escaped from a work camp in Santa Clarita was arrested Sunday in Valencia, authorities said.

Marcelo Caparrotta, 53, walked away from the Francisquito Conservation Camp on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was arrested without incident in Valencia by camp staff at 7:20 a.m. Sunday and taken to Sierra Conservation Center prison.

Officials said his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges.

Caparrotta was admitted to the CDCR from San Bernardino County on June 30, 2022, to serve a six-year sentence for injury to an elder causing death/GBI, his second strike.

