List: ESPY's Nominees 2018 - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

List: ESPY's Nominees 2018

By Heather Navarro

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    List: ESPY's Nominees 2018
    Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Mikaela Shiffrin attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • The 26th annual ESPYS will be held Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

    • Former pro racer Danica Patrick is set to host.

    • Entertainers like Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Garner, Jon Stewart and rapper G-Eazy will be presenting.

    The 26th annual ESPYS will be held Wednesday night in Los Angeles, hosted by former pro race driver Danica Patrick, at the Microsoft theater. 

    In addition to the best in the sports biz being honored, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coaches Aaron Feis and Scott Beig who were slain in the Feb. 14 shooting will be posthumously awarded the "Best Coach Award." 

    Entertainers like Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Garner, Jon Stewart and rapper G-Eazy will be presenting. 

    Here's the full list of nominees:

    Best Male Athlete

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

    James Harden, Houston Rockets

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    Best Female Athlete

    Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

    Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

    Chloe Kim, Snowboard

    Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

    Best Olympic Moment

    Shaun White, Snowboard: White found redemption after the Sochi Winter Olympics by coming at his final run hard. He hit back-to-back 1440s — something he'd never nailed before — and won gold.

    Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski: It took nearly 70 years for the U.S. to win gold.

    U.S. Men’s Curling: USA scored its first-ever curling gold against Sweden.

    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics: U.S. won gold for the first time in 20 years.

    Best Championship Performance

    George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series

    Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII

    Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals

    Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship

    Best Breakthrough Athlete

    Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

    Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

    Sloane Stephens, Tennis

    Best Game

    Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

    Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

    Best Moment

    Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game

    Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals

    #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

    Best Team

    Houston Astros, MLB

    Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

    USA Women’s Ice Hockey

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball

    Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Golden State Warriors, NBA

    Washington Capitals, NHL

    Best College Athlete

    Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football

    Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball

    Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming

    A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

    Best Play (Bracket-style voting)

    ND’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title

    Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship

    Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles

    Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith

    FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS

    LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1

    Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater

    Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final 1022

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus

    Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School’s 1st Section 1 title in 60 years

    LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2

    Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women’s hockey

    Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr

    Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School

    Golden Knights’ William Karlsson goes through legs for ‘goal of the year’ contender

    Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s

    Best Record-Breaking Performance

    Roger Federer, Tennis

    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

    Best International Men’s Soccer Player

    Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team

    Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team

    Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

    Best International Women’s Soccer Player

    Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team

    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team

    Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team

    Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

    Best NFL Player

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

    Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

    Best MLB Player

    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

    Mike Trout, LA Angels

    Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

    Best NHL Player

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

    Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

    Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

    Best Driver

    Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

    Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR

    Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

    Brittany Force, NHRA

    Best NBA Player

    James Harden, Houston Rockets

    LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

    Best WNBA Player

    Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

    Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

    Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

    Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

    Best Fighter

    Terence Crawford, Boxing

    Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing

    Rose Namajunas, UFC

    Georges St-Pierre, UFC

    Best Male Golfer

    Jordan Spieth

    Justin Thomas

    Dustin Johnson

    Patrick Reed

    Best Female Golfer

    Shanshan Feng

    Inbee Park

    Ariya Jutanugarn

    Sung-Hyun Park

    Best Male Olympian

    Shaun White, Snowboarding

    Red Gerard, Snowboarding

    David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing

    John Shuster, Curling

    Best Female Olympian

    Chloe Kim, Snowboarding

    Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

    Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

    Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey

    Best Male Tennis Player

    Roger Federer

    Rafael Nadal

    Marin Cilic

    Best Female Tennis Player

    Sloane Stephens

    Caroline Wozniacki

    Simona Halep

    Garbine Muguruza

    Best Male Action Sports Athlete

    Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski

    Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard

    David Wise (USA), Ski

    Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

    Best Female Action Sports Athlete

    Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard

    Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard

    Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard

    Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

    Best Jockey

    Mike Smith

    Jose Ortiz

    Florent Geroux

    Flavien Prat

    Best Male Athlete With A Disability

    Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing

    Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing

    Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

    Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

    Best Female Athlete With A Disability

    Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

    Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

    Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing

    Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

    Best Bowler

    Jason Belmonte

    Rhino Page

    Tom Smallwood

    Jesper Svensson

    Best MLS Player

    Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire

    Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers

    Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City

    Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

    Best NWSL Player

    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

    Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign

    Sam Mewis

    Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns


    Fans can cast their votes for the 2018 nominees here.

    The full list of 2017 ESPY winners can be found here

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices