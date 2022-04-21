Alex Trebek

What to Know About the Estate Sale of Late ‘Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

The Alex Trebek estate sale is open to the public through the weekend in Studio City.

By Jonathan Lloyd

File Image: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

A wide array of art, furniture, memorabilia and more are part of the estate sale of beloved 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, which is open to the public for four days at the Studio City residence where he lived for nearly three decades.

The sale, which opened Thursday, continues through the weekend at the scenic Fryman Canyon area property that Trebek bought in 1991 in Los Angeles' Studio City.

The list of sale items features a lot of art, including original sculptures by John Howard Gould, a mixed media sculpture of a muskox by William Allen, carvings, paintings and other original works.

As for the furniture, the long list of items includes sofas, tables, a pine armoire, chairs, a writing desk and bookcase.

And then there's the Japanse Kabuto helmet and sword, a brass cash register, Trebek's autographed 2009 Grand Prix of Long Beach celebrity race helmet and other memorabilia.

See photos of the items for sale here.

The event website notes that permit passes will be handed out at the site. Those passes must be returned once you finish shopping.

Trebek's residence is near the popular Fryman Canyon hiking area below the Hollywood Hills. It can be a busy area on weekends, so expect traffic.

Trebek died in 2020 at age 80. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He is adored by fans of the quiz show for his dapper charm, occasional school principal-style strictness and witty banter. He became the show's host in 1984.

Born in Canada, Trebek moved to the U.S. in 1973. The 10,000-foot Studio City home he bought in 1991 sold after just over a month on the market in March .

