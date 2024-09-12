Wildfires

Evacuated Wrightwood woman returns home to find her pony survived Bridge Fire

Willow the pony is safe and sound.

By Tracey Leong and Helen Jeong

As the erratic flames from the Bridge Fire tore through Wrightwood’s steep terrain, multiple homes were burned down Wednesday, but one woman was relieved to learn her pony that she had left behind was safe.

Cynthia Fleury, who lives on Swallow Hill Road parallel to the Angeles Crest Highway, said her house was covered with red ashes Tuesday night as flames were getting dangerously close to home.

But as her family had to leave so quickly, they left behind their pony, Willow.

“We got back up (Wednesday) morning. We wanted to check on the pony to see if she was safe, to see if she was OK,” Fleury said. “I almost cried when I saw our house was OK, and our neighbors’ house was OK.”

Fleury’s home was still under a mandatory evacuation order, but she decided not to leave again while monitoring hot spots with her hose and preventing any flare-ups.

“We’re blessed,” Willow’s owner said. “But this was all foliage. We couldn’t see the highway, (because of) how lush it was, and it’s gone. It’s desolate now.”

