Orange County

See SoCal storm evacuation orders and road closures

LA County is expected to receive heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leading to evacuation orders in wildfire burn scar areas.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evacuation warnings, flood watches and road closures are in effect with heavy rain expected to pour down on Southern California Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s what to know about evacuations and road closures.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles County

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Part of LA County could see rainfall rates of 1/2 to 3/4 inch per hour at the peak of the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A flood watch was issued from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. 

Evacuation orders will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday in the Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, and Rustic Canyon areas.

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued in Sierra Madre. Several high-risk areas under evacuation orders.

Fire officials say the following burn areas are “especially susceptible to heavy rain'':

  • Palisades Fire evacuation warning:
    • Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas
    • Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park
    • Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park
    • Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road
    • Old Ranch Road
    • Rustic Creek
  • Sunset Fire evacuation warning:
    • East and south of Runyon Canyon
  • Hurst Fire evacuation warning:
    • Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park

The burn zones are more prone to landslides and debris flows after hillsides in the area were stripped of vegetation by January's deadly fires, including two of the most destructive on record in California.

Communities who have been affected by recent wildfires are preparing as two storms are expected in SoCal this week. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on March 11, 2025. 

Houses in warning areas with high risk were visited by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday to receive specific evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will post updates to evacuation orders online throughout the week. Residents can also sign up for text alerts through he Los Angeles Emergency Management Department.

Pacific Coast Highway closed

Caltrans will close a segment of Pacific Coast Highway to residents and businesses in burn scar areas at 12 p.m. on Wednesday due to safety concerns. Only emergency vehicles and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-hauling contractors will be allowed through the closure.

Homeowners in the burn scar area should consider alternate routes in the afternoon hours or consider working remotely if possible, officials said.

Caltrans will reassess the road Thursday for potential reopening. 

Residents are warned to avoid water at all costs due to high amounts of fire debris in the flow. This warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. A full debris flow map is available on the Los Angeles County Works website.

Orange County

A voluntary evacuation warning was issued in the Orange County canyons due to possible flooding and debris flows along or near the Airport Fire burn scar.

The evacuation warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The warning is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. Thursday when the heaviest of the rains are expected to subside.

Affected areas include:

  • Trabuco Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Hot Springs Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Bell Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Long Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Modjeska Canyon - (Voluntary)

Voluntary evacuation warnings may turn to mandatory evacuations if conditions drastically worsen throughout the storm.

The County will continue to post updates online as conditions change.

San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino are warning residents of potential debris flow and evacuation near Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail.

The county will publish updates to evacuation orders throughout the week.

weather 4 hours ago

Atmospheric rivers are getting bigger, wetter and more frequent, study shows

Wildfires 4 hours ago

Evacuation warning issued in OC canyons near Airport Fire ahead of heavy rain

Riverside County is not currently under any evacuation orders.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyweatherRiverside CountyLos Angeles CountySan Bernardino County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us