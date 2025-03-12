See SoCal storm evacuation orders and road closures

Evacuation warnings, flood watches and road closures are in effect with heavy rain expected to pour down on Southern California Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s what to know about evacuations and road closures.

A moderate to strong winter storm will likely bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to Southwest California Wednesday into Thursday. Travel may become delayed or hazardous due to the rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. #LAweather #LArain pic.twitter.com/v5O1Ac8sxv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 12, 2025

Los Angeles County

Part of LA County could see rainfall rates of 1/2 to 3/4 inch per hour at the peak of the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A flood watch was issued from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Evacuation orders will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday in the Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, and Rustic Canyon areas.

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued in Sierra Madre. Several high-risk areas under evacuation orders.

Fire officials say the following burn areas are “especially susceptible to heavy rain'':

Palisades Fire evacuation warning: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road Old Ranch Road Rustic Creek

Sunset Fire evacuation warning: East and south of Runyon Canyon

Hurst Fire evacuation warning: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park



Potentially damaging rain is forecasted for tomorrow evening through Thursday. Those living near burn scars or in areas that historically flood - Your #LAFD asks you to prepare now. For tips/resources: https://t.co/O5m0Ytf6HS pic.twitter.com/r24tP98twd — #LAFD Talk 💬 (@LAFDtalk) March 11, 2025

The burn zones are more prone to landslides and debris flows after hillsides in the area were stripped of vegetation by January's deadly fires, including two of the most destructive on record in California.

Communities who have been affected by recent wildfires are preparing as two storms are expected in SoCal this week. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on March 11, 2025.

Houses in warning areas with high risk were visited by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday to receive specific evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will post updates to evacuation orders online throughout the week. Residents can also sign up for text alerts through he Los Angeles Emergency Management Department.

Pacific Coast Highway closed

Caltrans will close a segment of Pacific Coast Highway to residents and businesses in burn scar areas at 12 p.m. on Wednesday due to safety concerns. Only emergency vehicles and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-hauling contractors will be allowed through the closure.

Homeowners in the burn scar area should consider alternate routes in the afternoon hours or consider working remotely if possible, officials said.

Caltrans will reassess the road Thursday for potential reopening.

Residents are warned to avoid water at all costs due to high amounts of fire debris in the flow. This warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. A full debris flow map is available on the Los Angeles County Works website.

Orange County

A voluntary evacuation warning was issued in the Orange County canyons due to possible flooding and debris flows along or near the Airport Fire burn scar.

The evacuation warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The warning is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. Thursday when the heaviest of the rains are expected to subside.

Affected areas include:

Trabuco Canyon - (Voluntary)

Hot Springs Canyon - (Voluntary)

Bell Canyon - (Voluntary)

Long Canyon - (Voluntary)

Modjeska Canyon - (Voluntary)

Voluntary evacuation warnings may turn to mandatory evacuations if conditions drastically worsen throughout the storm.

The County will continue to post updates online as conditions change.

San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino are warning residents of potential debris flow and evacuation near Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail.

Evacuation Warning

March 11, 2025, at 5PM, there is a potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect your area. The area of Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail is under an evacuation warning.… pic.twitter.com/F4umSoyFdP — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 12, 2025

The county will publish updates to evacuation orders throughout the week.

Riverside County is not currently under any evacuation orders.