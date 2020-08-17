Evacuation Warning in Place as 400-Acre Fire Burns Near Lake Piru

Voluntary evacuations were underway due to a 400-acre fire that erupted near Lake Piru as a brutal heat wave scorched the region and several fires had already caused some of the worst air quality in some time.

The so-called Holser Fire was burning in a remote area of the Holser Canyon in unincorporated Piru. The fire was moving east toward Los Angeles County, Ventura County Fire officials said.

#HolserFire; fire is approx 250 acres @VCSOVentura is assisting with voluntary evacuations in the fire area. As of now there are 26 residences being evaluated. Go to https://t.co/lZ7sT3kXmB for up to date evacs and road closures. @VCFD @CountyVentura pic.twitter.com/xWLrYEHy5a — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 17, 2020

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following areas:

Piru Canyon Road

North to Lake Piru

South to Highway 126, excluding the community

East to the LA County Line

West to Piru Canyon Road

Piru Canyon Road and Main St were closed at Orchard Street, according to CHP.

Those living in the area were asked to visit http://VCEmergency.

It was said to have started from a car fire.