Evacuation warning issued for Topanga Canyon

Possible mudslides at the coast prompted Los Angeles County officials to issue an evacuation warning for residents of Topanga Canyon, it was announced Sunday.

Those who reside along Santa Maria Road, north of Topanga Canyon, are under the warning that was issued by the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. The warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

LACounty.gov A map issued by Los Angeles County shows what area in Topanga Canyon is under an evacuation warning on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Southern California is bracing for the continuation of on-and-off rain that began Saturday. The inclement weather is forecasted to last through Monday. According to the National Weather Service, showers will blanket much of the southland Sunday, followed by a more prominent system that is slated to bring measurable rain Monday.

The county is urging impacted residents to be ready in case the warning is elevated to an order. Officials encourage residents to gather loved ones, pets and supplies in the event of an evacuation order.

Click here to see if you’re under the evacuation warning.