Canyon Country Homes Deemed Unsafe to Enter Due to Landslide

A landslide developed over the weekend on a hillside below four homes in Santa Clarita.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

Homes were deemed unsafe to enter Monday Feb. 6, 2023 after a landslide in a neighborhood north of Los Angeles.
NBCLA

Four homes were deemed unsafe to enter Monday after a landslide in a neighborhood north of Los Angeles.

The homes on Plume Way in the Skyline development in Canyon Country were yellow-tagged by building inspectors, indicating they are uninhabitable, due to the landslide on a hillside below the houses. The landslide damaged a road and sidewalk in the new housing development.

The landslide was reported Sunday.

It was not immediately clear when residents will be allowed back in the homes.

