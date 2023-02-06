Canyon Country Homes Deemed Unsafe to Enter Due to Landslide

Four homes were deemed unsafe to enter Monday after a landslide in a neighborhood north of Los Angeles.
The homes on Plume Way in the Skyline development in Canyon Country were yellow-tagged by building inspectors, indicating they are uninhabitable, due to the landslide on a hillside below the houses. The landslide damaged a road and sidewalk in the new housing development.
The landslide was reported Sunday.
It was not immediately clear when residents will be allowed back in the homes.
