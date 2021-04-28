Evacuations in Place as Firefighters Battle Brush Fire During Heatwave in Castaic

Voluntary evacuations were in place Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire in Castaic grew to 150 acres.

Los Angeles County Fire Department has advised residents in the area of Rye Canyon Loop and Iron Village Drive to anticipate the possibility of evacuating.

The North Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near The Old Road and it grew to about 50 acres in less than two hours.

The fire attack has been hampered slightly due to a sheriff's explosives-disposal facility nearby. No structures were threatened but protection crews have been sent to the North County Correctional Facility to ensure the flames don't get that far.