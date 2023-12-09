Evacuations ordered after fire in Ventura County grows to 800 acres

A fire in Ventura County has grown to approximately 800 acres, prompting evacuations in the area on Saturday.

Over 100 firefighters are on scene battling the fire, dubbed the South Fire.

Ten aircraft including fixed wing and helicopters are making drops over the fire. Additional resources are being ordered, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fast moving brush fire is burning along the ridgeline and south side of South Mountain.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The County’s emergency operations center (EOC) has been activated to facilitate supporting the response, according to the Ventura County Incident Information Source. The fire is burning to the west of Honda Barranca Road and north of La Loma Road.

The fire began at approximately 9:30am, and is currently at just over 800 acres in size.

"It is being driven to the south and west by gusty, 30 mph, northeasterly winds," the site said.

An evacuation order has been issued for the following area:

South Mountain – south side foothills

North : East La Loma Avenue & West La Loma Avenue

South: East Los Angeles Avenue

East: Aggen Road

West: La Vista Avenue

A temporary evacuation point has been activated in the west parking lot of the Ventura Community College at 4667 Telegraph Rd. Ventura CA 93003.

Some roads have also been closed including:

from W. Los Angeles Ave. north toward W. La Loma Ave.

La Vista Ave.

Walnut Ave.

Price Road

Aggen Road

W. La Loma Ave. east from La Vista Road

For more details on evacuations click here.