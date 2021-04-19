Evacuations Ordered as Blaze Threatens Homes South of Lake Mathews

A brush fire that erupted Monday just southeast of Lake Mathews scorched seven acres and threatened a mobile home park before Cal Fire aircraft slowed it down.

The non-injury blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 1:35 p.m. in the area of Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight engine crews and two hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving to the east at a moderate clip.

At least two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were summoned and immediately initiated runs on the blaze, preventing it from reaching residences within the mobile home park just north of Idaleona Road.

As of 2:15 p.m., crews were working to encircle the blaze as the aircraft established tentative containment lines using water and fire retardant, according to reports from the scene.