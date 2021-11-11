LAPD

Police Determine USC Campus is Safe to Reopen After Possible Bomb Threat

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

A few buildings of the USC campus are being evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were being evacuated, the university said in a tweet. 

As LAPD and the Department of Public Safety conduct a search, everyone was advised to avoid the area. 

The initial call came in about a possible suspicious device, according to LAPD. 

Once they arrived on the scene, officers could not find any evidence of the suspected device. 

LAPD and DPS later determined the evacuated buildings were safe and the buildings were reopened, according to the university. 

